Tough thing for your driveway. Soon possible, because the Ripsaw tank will be auctioned.

This film series has been milked to death and they are still not done. But if you are a fan that is not bored at all, then we have a good tip for you. You can now buy the Howe & Howe Ripsaw tank from the movie ‘The Fate Of The Furious’.

Rip saw tank

You can do that at Mecum. This is an auction house and is known for their exceptional vehicles. That is now also the case. The Ripsaw tank we are talking about now comes from 2009. So it is no longer completely new.

Especially since the device has been used in several films. In addition to his role in the Fast and the Furious franchise, this Ripsaw was also used in GI Joe movies. For example, recall the spectacular scene of the vehicle’s role in “The Fate of the Furious”, in which it drove over ice at 100 km/h through huge snowdrifts and made jumps. It does have some signs of use here and there.

But that should not spoil the fun. It is not clear how much repair work he has needed, but we can say that this has taken place.

Howe & Howe

The company has built several of these tanks over the years, mainly for military and emergency personnel. This variant comes in the original military-inspired paint seen in the movie. The 6.6 liter Duramax diesel engine is mated to an automatic Allison transmission with fully functioning fuel gauges.

The colossus cost $750,000 to make. The tank is now going to be auctioned and the price is estimated to be somewhere around 160,000 dollars, which is a good 140,000 euros. Quite a bit of money for a vehicle that you can’t take on public roads. Anyway, if you have a large house with quite a bit of land, then it is of course a nice gadget with a nice story.

Make an offer!

