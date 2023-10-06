Consulate General of the Russian Federation: Russians stuck in India are being evacuated by helicopter

Helicopters are being used to evacuate tourists, including Russians, stranded due to flooding in the Indian state of Sikkim. The fate of the travelers stuck in the Asian country was revealed at the Russian Consulate General in Kolkata, reports RIA News.

As it became known, three Russian citizens continue to remain in the disaster zone. “Weather conditions still remain unfavorable, but the first helicopter has already been sent to evacuate stranded tourists,” the Consulate General said.

It is noted that as a result of the flood, more than three thousand travelers were stranded. According to preliminary data, none of them were injured.

Earlier in October, it was reported that three Russian tourists were trapped in a flood zone in the northeastern state of Sikkim in India. Department officials emphasized that they are in constant contact with local authorities.