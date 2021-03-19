Brussels (AFP)

Spanish coach Roberto Martinez has called up 33 players for the Belgian national football team, including Italian Inter striker Romelu Lukaku, to face Wales, the Czechs and Belarus in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, while Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard will be absent due to injury.

Lukaku was on the list despite having cases of Covid-19 in his team, which caused the postponement of Inter’s match with Sassuolo in the Italian league on Saturday.

And the health authorities in Milan prevented any player from Inter from joining his country for the international window.

Martinez commented: It is too early to give a clear answer regarding the possibility of Lukaku joining the group, stressing that he is waiting for a “green light” from the Italian authorities.

Hazard will be absent after suffering a new injury in his right thigh this time, just two days after his return to competitions with the Royal Club after an absence of about two months.

Also missing is Axel Witzel, the German midfielder, Borussia Dortmund, who underwent surgery on an Achilles tendon in January and needs several months to recover.

Anderlecht midfielders Albert Sambe Lukunga and Stuttgart German Uriel Mangala were called for the first time to the squad.

Belgium, the bronze holder of the World Cup 2018, will meet in Russia at home with Wales on the 24th of this month, before traveling to the Czech Republic on the 27th of it, to host Belarus three days later.