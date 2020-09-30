The fate of the 11-year-old granddaughter of actor Vladimir Konkin Alice after the death of her mother Sofia Konkina is revealed. The artist spoke about this on the air of the program “Let them talk” on Channel One.

The girl will be adopted by her uncle, the 48-year-old son of Konkin. The actor said that he will not be able to take his granddaughter to him, since next year he will turn 70 years old.

“My son Svyatoslav is going to do it. He has a wife with whom they have been together for almost 30 years. This is their mutual decision, ”Konkin said.

During the broadcast, it was also reported that the girl’s father does not communicate with her and does not pay child support. He did not contact Sofia Konkina’s relatives after her death. Konkin said that he would be involved in raising his granddaughter, and also help her after the tragedy.

The actor also said that he intends to prove the fact of the murder of his daughter.

Her fiancé Mikhail was suspected of poisoning Sofia Konkina.

Earlier it was reported about the initiation of a criminal case under the article “Provision of services that do not meet safety requirements” in relation to the fitness center, in which 32-year-old Sofia Konkina drowned. Doctors failed to establish the exact cause of death of Vladimir Konkin’s daughter. Biomaterial samples were sent for additional research.