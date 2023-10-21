The Israeli newspaper “Haaretz” reported that the most urgent task facing Israel now is the return of Israelis detained by the Hamas and Islamic Jihad organizations in the Gaza Strip.

But the newspaper saw that this does not appear to be a top priority for the Netanyahu government, which appears to have “decided to activate the Hannibal measure.”

In an interview with CNN, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, said that concern for the situation of the kidnapped “will not prevent us from implementing everything required to ensure the future of the State of Israel.”

Likewise, the Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office, Yossi Shelli, said, “The kidnapped people are a fact. The raids are a fact. This is the decision.”

Minister Bezalel Smotrich called during the government session to “harsh Hamas harshly and not take the issue of prisoners as an important consideration.”

The newspaper added: “The government and its president are forbidden from trying to save Israel’s national dignity and the dignity of the Israeli army on the backs of children, boys and girls, boys and girls, elderly men and women, helpless mothers and fathers, and the members of their families who are driven crazy by anxiety and sadness here in Israel.”

She continued: “No government, certainly not the most destructive and corrupt in the history of Israeli governments, has the right to traffic in the lives of innocent civilians and turn them into victims on the altar of its national dignity.”

What is the Hannibal Protocol?