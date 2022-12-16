Consulate General: about 300 Russians are waiting for a delayed iFly flight to Moscow in a Hurghada hotel

About 300 passengers of the delayed iFly flight from Egyptian Hurghada to Moscow have been accommodated in a hotel. On the fate of hundreds of Russians stuck in Egypt RIA News told the Consulate General of Russia in a popular resort town.

Thus, the third secretary of the Consulate General, Nikita Shilin, recalled that the plane from Hurghada to Moscow was supposed to fly on Thursday, December 15, at 14:30. Departure rescheduled for today [16 декабря], according to available data at 22:00,” the diplomat explained. “Tourists are waiting for departure at the hotel, they are provided with accommodation and meals at the expense of the operator Tez Tour.”

Moreover, it became known that Russian travelers have not yet received any appeals to the Consulate General.

Meanwhile, in the press service of iFly to the agency reportedthat more than 600 Russians, waiting for the airline’s flights from Moscow to Egypt, were settled in the capital’s hotels. The rest of the tourists preferred to wait for information on departure at home.

Earlier in December, a number of Russian airlines flying to Egypt, including NordWind, Ikar and iFly, applied to the Federal Air Transport Agency with a request to lift the ban on flights through Syria, which has been in effect for almost 10 years. Problems with the construction of routes arose after Turkey, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Eritrea and Yemen actually blocked the air corridor for dual-registration liners.