The head of Valve Gabe Newell told why Half-Life 3 did not come out. It became known from the latest interview with Newell, quotes from which are given on Youtube-channel Valve News Network.

The author of the video stated that the Valve chief gave an interview to journalist Geoff Keighley at the Game Awards Zoom, but the material is still under the embargo and is not available for review. During the conversation, the entrepreneur, in particular, revealed some information about the fate of Half-Life 3. Newell admitted that the game did not come out for numerous reasons, for example, because of problems with ideas. “We relaunched Half-Life 3 development several times,” the head of the studio said.

According to Newell, Valve remained silent for a long time and did not comment on rumors about the release of HL3, so as not to anger gamers. This was due to the fact that the studio did not know what product would eventually be released. “We didn’t want to talk about the game just for the sake of telling something,” said the entrepreneur.

The founder of Valve also said that the release of the VR shooter Half-Life: Alyx has inspired everyone in the studio. In this regard, Newell said that the company plans to continue releasing new parts of the game series.

In July, journalist Jeff Kayleigh revealed in his documentary that Valve was actively working on Half-Life 3, but canceled the project due to problems with the Source 2 engine. VR shooters – Borealis and Shooter.