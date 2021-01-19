Until now, a foreign worker obtained an authorization to work within the framework of a procedure managed by agents of the Ministry of Labor, in conjunction with the labor inspectorate and the employment center.

From 1er next april, “The services of the foreign workforce (MOE) disappear on the sly, according to the National Unitary Union Work Employment Training Economy (Snutefe-FSU), to transform into” MOE platforms “under the control of the Ministry of the Interior “.

Clearly, the work of foreigners becomes a prerogative of Place Beauvau. It therefore risks being subject to the security logic that prevails today for everything related to immigration. “What will be the practices of these platforms, isolated from the labor and employment services? asks the union. Will they be exclusively registration chambers and producers of escort decisions at the borders, depending on the prefectural mood? We are unfortunately deeply convinced of this! “

Dematerialization demands

In the end, work permits will only be issued by seven platforms spread over the entire territory and, in fact, more difficult to access. Aware of this, the executive intends to resort to the dematerialization of requests, as is already done for residence permits … with the results that we know: saturation of the system, technical problems, difficulties linked to the unequal control of computer tools or the French language.

Difficulties whose scope “Would be considerably less if an alternative procedure were systematically proposed”, indicated last July Jacques Toubon, then Defender of Rights at the end of his mandate. Recommendations visibly not taken into account in the project of territorial reorganization of the State, of which this transfer of mission between ministries is part.