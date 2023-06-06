One of those sacrificed by the team Blue Cross Facing the start of the 2023 Opening Tournament, he was the defender Julio Dominguez.
The ‘Cata’ closed a cycle with the Machine where he played for more than 15 years. Now, the experienced soccer player has found a new club where he will continue his career as a professional.
This Monday it was reported that the experienced 35-year-old player will be part of the squad of the Atlético San Luis.
Everything is more than closed and it is expected that it will be in the next few hours when it becomes official, since details are only being adjusted so that he can sign his signature in the contract.
Since his debut with Cruz Azul, the defender Julio Cesar Dominguez He played a total of 655 games, scoring 17 goals and assisting 14 times.
The cement team renewed him, and at the end of his contract he left as a free agent to be able to negotiate with the club of his choice.
It should be noted that among their main achievements is having been a fundamental part of the team to obtain the 2021 Guard1anes Tournament championship, where they beat Santos Laguna in the grand final.
Likewise, the ‘Cata’ two MX Cup titles, an MX Super Cup, a League Super Cup and the title of the 2020-21 Champions League.
