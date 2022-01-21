Microsoft will not interfere with the release of new Call of Duty games on Sony consoles. about it in his Twitter said the head of the Xbox Phil Spencer (Phil Spencer).

The head of the Xbox project told Twitter users that Microsoft will not stop Call of Duty games from being released on PlayStation consoles. Thus, Spencer revealed the fate of the game line and denied rumors that the series would be an Xbox exclusive. According to a top manager of the company, he spoke with Sony executives this week, the parties were satisfied with the conversation.

“I have confirmed our intention to honor all existing agreements following the purchase of Activision Blizzard,” Spencer said. According to the head of Xbox, the company values ​​​​the existing relationship with Sony and does not want to break tradition. Most likely, existing games in the series will remain on PS, and new titles will also be released on consoles.

Earlier, Spencer commented on the possibility of an analogue of Game Pass from Xbox appearing on PlayStation consoles. A top manager called the appearance of free games on consoles inevitable.

Microsoft announced the purchase of Activision Blizzard on January 18th. According to sources, the future deal is estimated at $68.7 billion.