The inheritance of Boris Grachevsky, the creator of the Yeralash newsreel, is claimed by his third wife, 41-year-old daughter and 48-year-old son from his first marriage, as well as a 9-year-old daughter from his second marriage and a 9-month-old son from a recent relationship. The Dni.ru portal told about the fate of the cinematographer’s legacy on Friday, January 15th.

According to lawyers, Grachevsky’s widow Yekaterina Belotserkovskaya should receive half of the film director’s property, the other half will be divided into three equal parts.

It is noted that Grachevsky received impressive fees for broadcasting Yeralash episodes on television. He also turned out to be the owner of a house with a plot 50 kilometers from Moscow and a three-room apartment in the capital on Gilyarovsky Street.

The death of Boris Grachevsky became known on the evening of January 14. The cause of death was complications after the postponed coronavirus. Earlier that day, the director was plunged into a medically induced coma. Grachevsky was one of the founders of Yeralash, since 2002 he has been the artistic director of the newsreel. He is also known for staging the films “The Roof” and “Between Notes, or a Tantric Symphony.”