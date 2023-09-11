SPF of Ukraine: Artemy Lebedev’s housing in the center of Kyiv will be sold or rented

The Ukrainian authorities are going to sell or rent two apartments of blogger and designer Artemy Lebedev in the center of Kyiv. About the fate of real estate became known from a message from the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPFU).

The department stated that it received Lebedev’s property assets from the Cabinet of Ministers. Next, the State Property Fund will register ownership of the apartments, and then privatize them or lease them out. Funds from the sale of real estate, according to the department, will go to the Fund for Liquidating the Consequences of Armed Aggression.

We are talking about an apartment with an area of ​​138.5 square meters on Yaroslavsky Val and an apartment with an area of ​​193.2 square meters on Saksagansky Street. The housing belonged to Lebedev himself, as well as to the co-owner of his design studio, programmer Konstantin Morshnev.

The designer is under sanctions from the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. Previously, two of his apartments located in the center of the Ukrainian capital were seized by decision of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court of the republic.