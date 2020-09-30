An elephant, in Thailand. (H.BERBAR / MAXPPP)

The presentation of wild animals in traveling circuses will be gradually banned in France, as well as the reproduction and introduction of new killer whales and dolphins in the three dolphinariums of the country, announced the Minister of Ecological Transition Barbara Pompili. However, it is not only in France where the fate of captive wildlife is a concern, and initiatives are emerging, for example in Thailand, Spain and Iceland.

In Thailand, the fate of the elephant stuck between awareness and millennial tradition

In Thailand, it is especially the elephant industry that poses a problem since hundreds of tourist camps still offer animal rides there. We note a recent awakening under the leadership of foreign NGOs in particular: several reports denouncing cruelty to animals have made things happen, so much so that today we are witnessing the emergence of many ecotourism parks where tourists can come to observe the elephants, feed them or even bathe, but not ride them. It is not an obvious problem to manage because the cohabitation of man and elephant in Thailand is a thousand-year-old tradition, a culture even, that of those called the mahouts, men who father and son live with the elephants, either for the royal courts or to collect wood in the forest. Also, renouncing the exploitation of elephants amounts to eliminating their entire way of life.

The coronavirus crisis is completely disrupting the industry: as there are no tourists, the situation is very difficult for the camps and many elephants have left with their mahouts in forest villages. For the activists, it is the perfect opportunity to put an end to the activity completely and that the men and the elephants remain in the forest, but the villagers do not have the resources to feed the animals. An elephant consumes 200 to 300 kilos of food per day and some 150 liters of water. New laws, which limit the villagers’ access to the forest, do not help: investments would be needed to develop these areas into ecovillages to allow the cohabitation of men and elephants.

Spain gathered around circus animals but divided over bulls

There is no major national law on the situation of animals in circuses in Spain and yet it can be said that 75% of Spaniards live in a territory where this practice is prohibited. There, it was the mayors and the autonomous communities, the Spanish regions, who took action. Ten of the seventeen autonomous communities have banned the use of wild animals in circuses. And at the city level, 500 have adopted municipal decrees in the same direction. And not the least. Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia… and even 55 of the 62 municipalities with more than 100,000 inhabitants, according to the count from Infocircos, a platform that brings together several animalist associations that campaign for this prohibition. The arrival in power, in town halls and regions, of radical left parties, often associated with environmental groups, such as Equo, has accelerated things. But regions like Galicia or Murcia, ruled by the right, were among the first to ban circuses with wild animals.

It’s hard to talk about the ferocious animals of Spain without talking about the bulls, which are not exactly captive when they live their lives in the fields but whose spectacle of death is controversial. There is a minority of unconditional Spaniards, a minority of fierce opponents and a large majority who are neither hot nor cold. On the political side, bullfighting was banned in Catalonia in 2010, as a way of differentiating from a very Spanish custom. In addition, town halls led by Podemos and his allies have withdrawn municipal subsidies for bull races. And on the other hand, there are regions which have declared bullfighting “property of cultural interest”. The truth is that between the pandemic which prevents filling the arenas and the decline in the interest of the spectators, the bullfight is already in a pretty bad posture in Spain.

In Iceland, a sanctuary for belugas

The initiative for a marine sanctuary on the Vestmann Islands, an archipelago off the south Icelandic coast, emerged last year. It is a huge enclosure of 32,000 m2 in the bay of Klettsvík on the Vestmann Islands, a three-star playground for petite Grise and petite Blanche, the name of these two belugas who crossed the globe to find a semi -freedom. Nets surround the sanctuary because it is unlikely that the whales will survive alone in their natural habitat after having been so long dependent on human beings. Because before traveling a little less than 10,000 kilometers in waterproof boxes, they had been evolving in an aquarium in Shanghai since 2011. Their adaptation to their new Icelandic life was longer than expected, but they were finally able to find the sea again this summer: first in pools in the heart of the bay before taking a bath in total freedom. It is therefore a tourist boon for the small Vestmann Islands.

It was also very clear from the very beginnings of the creation of this sanctuary since the municipality proclaimed loud and clear that it would be beneficial for tourism. She probably wanted to ride the wave Keiko, the star orca of the trilogy Save Willy, who was released at the same location in 1998.

Animal rights activists have pointed out the irony of Iceland’s choice as the host, with the country openly defying the international ban on whale hunting although no cetaceans have been killed for two years, however. Icelandic waters are not the natural habitat of belugas either: according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), they usually live in the colder seas of Greenland, Svalbard or even Russia. , even if a few vagrants have already been observed before near the coasts.