Anthony Madu is 11 years outdated, however his destiny is already mapped out. By providing himself a ticket to coach in one of the crucial prestigious dance colleges on this planet, in New York (United States), he’s securing a golden future. Nevertheless, a couple of months earlier, it was nonetheless with out music that he was rehearsing within the dance corridor of his city of Lagos in Nigeria. He is the one boy within the class, in a neighborhood the place classical dance is just not actually fashionable. “Ballet is related to privileged lessons as a result of it’s costly, I wish to present its youngsters that they can do as in different nations “, feedback his trainer.

Anthony Madu’s destiny modifications following a video he posts on social networks. We see him dancing barefoot within the rain. The video softens Web customers and goes viral: 20 million views. Its recognition then attracts the eye of execs. “Ballet is my life, I dance in all places. Once I dance I really feel like I am on prime of the world“, he says of his ardour.

The JT

The opposite topics of the information