an octopus tapa fair I would give to write dozens of fascinating stories. From the family lines that make pine plates; the European banishment of the copper cauldron and the municipal plenary sessions in which the price of the ration is agreed upon. Until the quoted resale of paprika cans as a musical instrument; the scarcity and ethical dilemma about its consumption; or the decades of scientific rivalry to achieve captive breeding of the octopus vulgaris. But any story necessarily begins with a sex scene: an “impassive intercourse”, describes the marine biologist Álvaro Roura, who dedicates his life to the study of these “intelligent” beings on the coast of Vigo and far beyond.

“In the sex of the octopus there is not a start, nor a change in color,” says the researcher who worked for years at the CSIC (Superior Council for Scientific Research), with the support of a freezing company, Armadora Pereira, until it closed. the farming cycle in aquaculture. In that copulation that can last an hour, there are no apparent signs of enjoyment, but there is a clear, self-sacrificing mission of the female “from when she only weighs 180 grams” until she is “an eight-kilo adult.” Her goal is to get a good collection of spermatophores, or bags of sperm from different males, which “explode like firecrackers” inside her on contact with water.

Thus, for a whole year, the life of the octopus will pass. Storing the fertilizing material in spermatheca, and feeding it, inside her oviductal gland, until the female finds apartment to found her single-parent family and is ready for laying. His only set. A terminal maternity after which she will no longer eat and will end up dying, consumed, exhausted, in about five months (between June and October) since she set up her shelter, after seeing all her children born. For the first time, a video records intercourse and the entire process of reproduction of the octopus vulgaris in the wild. The images recorded in the Vigo estuary are, as Roura explains, the fruit of “eight years of immersion, summarized in five minutes”. He was in charge of the scientific part, but he was accompanied in the project by the scuba diver Jade Irisarri and by the multi-award-winning underwater documentary filmmaker, diver and chemist José Irisarri.

Female octopuses have a very short life, no more than two years, and in this way of living and dying after being mothers lies the “strategy” of their species and of others, “such as salmon or lamprey.” , known as semelparous, from a single clutch. Each season the sea is populated by a new generation of octopus and the previous one declines until it dies, unlike species such as the shortfin mako, which according to the biologist from Vigo reaches maturity almost at the same time as humans, “between 18 and 20 years of age. ”, and “they breed three times” in life. If the female mako bears 15 offspring, the female octopus can lay between 300,000 and half a million eggs, which hang from the ceiling of her cave strung on strips of white lace. The length of these garlands is never the same, “it depends on the height” of her den, and each one can hold between 800 and 2,000 eggs. The mother will be placed below, and from then until her death she will dedicate herself to caressing, blowing water and oxygenating the bunches, always alert to defend her children from any predator, behind the wall of stones and dead shells that she herself built on the entrance.

Scientists release wild and captive hatched octopuses on the Cíes Islands to study their behavior.

“This epic ending has worked for them for more than 200 million years, it must be for a reason,” claims Roura. Its sophisticated reproductive system not only allows the sperm of the males to be stored until the ideal moment, but also after fertilizing the eggs “one by one”, which before being expelled and placed in the garlands —also one by one, in a phase that lasts a month—are protected with a shell that is hard and transparent like glass. The material of this shell works like “an epoxy resin”, compares the specialist, “and in fact it polymerizes in water thanks to the mixture of two components known as A and B”.

The eggs take three months to hatch, and by the time the last larva finally hatches, its mother has lost all her musculature. In their newly released planktonic stage of life, the you drink of no more than three millimeters, they travel 200 kilometers offshore letting themselves be carried away by the currents and will return to the coast transformed into juvenile octopuses, already sporting 20 suction cups on each arm. Soon after, the females will once again follow the vital path of their mothers. Because it’s written into your endocrine system. Since the late 1970s, it has been known that the tragic end is determined by the optic gland, located in the brain, behind the eyes. And that the female octopuses that were removed took motherhood much more lightly and survived. But it was not until the last decade that a team of neurobiologists at the University of Chicago managed to describe with genetic sequencing techniques the molecular signals of this gland capable of controlling the phases of maternity and death of females.

It does not matter if the mothers live free or in captivity. Their way of decorating their nests with lace curtains and their final sacrifice is repeated in the sea and in the tanks. Four years ago, in Vigo, two public bodies held their breath while their pulpits They were preparing to complete the cycle of life. Were carmineat the CSIC, and lourditasat the IEO (Spanish Institute of Oceanography, which worked for the Nueva Pescanova octopus aquaculture project). carminebaptized by Roura, “laid its first eggs the day the pandemic was decreed,” recalls this doctor in biology. lourditas He had already achieved it a few months before, in 2019. The two matriarchs steadfastly cared for and defended their laboratory shelters as if they were underwater cavities. And after fulfilling their eternal mission, they allowed themselves to die.

