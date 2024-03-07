Financial Times: Sweden's Gotland island will become a 'giant aircraft carrier' for NATO

After joining NATO, Sweden could become the alliance's logistics center, which could facilitate the movement of its troops. The consequences of the Scandinavian country's entry into the North Atlantic Alliance were named in a Financial Times publication.

Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt said his country's entry into NATO would “significantly improve the effectiveness of defense and deterrence in Northern Europe.”

The island of Gotland, located in the Baltic Sea, is of particular strategic interest to the alliance. The publication calls it a “giant aircraft carrier,” since the transfer of troops and equipment through the territory of the island can facilitate the defense of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

In addition, the use of Swedish territory for logistics will reduce the dependence of the Baltic countries on the Suwalki corridor.

Sweden's accession to NATO will also result in the Baltic Sea being surrounded by countries belonging to the alliance. The publication quotes the words of Latvian Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins, who called the Baltic Sea “NATO’s internal lake.”

Earlier, Lithuania stated that the issue of defense of the Suwalki corridor in the event of a possible Russian attack is on the agenda of the country’s armed forces.

On March 6, Sweden announced the date for the country's accession to NATO. It was reported that the country would officially join the alliance on March 7 or 8.