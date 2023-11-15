Abandoned by her son in Mexico City, Russian woman Kotova returned to Moscow

Russian woman Valentina Kotova, abandoned by her son and his wife on the threshold of the consulate in Mexico City, returned to Moscow. The fate of the elderly woman became known RIA News.

“We can confirm that she crossed the Russian border at Domodedovo airport today, at 9:00,” the Russian Foreign Ministry told the agency. “The consul on duty in Domodedovo provided all the necessary assistance.”

Moreover, in a conversation with the publication, the Russian consul in Mexico, Alexander Ivashchenko, said that the 73-year-old pensioner cannot walk due to back pain and uses a wheelchair. In addition, the woman has problems with blood pressure.

Earlier in November, it was reported that employees of the Russian consulate in Mexico City, with the help of compatriots, sent 73-year-old Valentina Kotova to Moscow. Relatives who moved to the United States left the woman in Mexico.