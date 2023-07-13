The figure resulting from the explosion rises to 14 injured and six dead of seven artifacts on the night of Tuesday, July 11, in the Larios neighborhood in Tlajomulco.

The state prosecutor, Luis Joaquín Méndez Ruiz confirmed that two of the victims are civilians.

Of the six deceased people, I would like to tell you that three are members of the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office, one member is also from the Tlajomulco Police and we have two civilians who are officially unidentified,” the prosecutor stated.

The wounded are an element of the State Prosecutor’s Office, an agent of the Tlajomulco Police and 12 civilians, three of them minors nine, 13 and 14 years old, the children present regular injuries but are out of danger.

The prosecutor added that An explosive device was deactivated in the area by the Technical Group Specialist in Deactivation of Explosive Devices (Tedax), they even ensured indications, such as the so-called ‘crater’ which is where the bomb is buried.

He emphasized that search work in clandestine graves will be suspended while the action protocols are adjusted.

“As long as the protocols for this type of matter are adjusted and reviewed (…) these types of issues are currently suspended after exhausting any report with these characteristics (…) because it is more than evident that it was a trap for the companions and that unfortunately they were the ones who received the impacts, but it could have been some collective, searching mothers, it could have been us or you (reporters)”, he pointed out.

He affirmed that the State Prosecutor’s Office will seek to approach the groups to explain the danger of continuing the searches in this situation.

It is worth mentioning that Governor Enrique Alfaro affirmed that personnel from the State Prosecutor’s Office and the Municipal Police Station went to the place after the anonymous report of the location of bone remains.

