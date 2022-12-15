The fatal accident of a skydiver who collided with high tension cables

An unfortunate event occurred in the area of ​​the Aeroclub in the city of La Plata, Argentina, when an experienced paraglider pilot collided with some high tension power cables and died.

The victim was identified as Horacio Andrés Bologniniwho recorded their journeys on video.

According to the Argentine newspaper ‘Crónica’, the man would have received an electric shock of “at least 13 volts”.

After the tragic fall, the authorities revived him at the scene, but his body did not respond.

Given the situation, the staff of the Emergency Medical Care System transferred him to a hospital, where he he was pronounced dead.

#Fact: We corrected it, it was not a small plane but a motorized paraglider that collided with high voltage cables that come out of the Barragán Thermoelectric Plant. From the Cestino Hospital they confirm the death of the pilot #Cove pic.twitter.com/owGuD2gLGm — Ezequiel Jahir Oslé (@Turcolibia) December 13, 2022

What happened?

The authorities ask themselves the same question because, according to ‘Crónica’, the man was an experienced pilot and the powered glider was registered and in good condition.

Therefore, the fact is in the matter of investigation to find out the true causes of the accident.

