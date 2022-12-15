Thursday, December 15, 2022
The fatal accident of a skydiver who collided with high tension cables

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 15, 2022
in World
Man who was flying a paraglider collided with some cables and died

The victim was identified as Horacio Andrés Bolognini.

The man apparently received a 13-volt shock. The event occurred in Argentina.

An unfortunate event occurred in the area of ​​the Aeroclub in the city of La Plata, Argentina, when an experienced paraglider pilot collided with some high tension power cables and died.

The victim was identified as Horacio Andrés Bologniniwho recorded their journeys on video.

According to the Argentine newspaper ‘Crónica’, the man would have received an electric shock of “at least 13 volts”.

After the tragic fall, the authorities revived him at the scene, but his body did not respond.

Given the situation, the staff of the Emergency Medical Care System transferred him to a hospital, where he he was pronounced dead.

What happened?

The authorities ask themselves the same question because, according to ‘Crónica’, the man was an experienced pilot and the powered glider was registered and in good condition.

Therefore, the fact is in the matter of investigation to find out the true causes of the accident.

Trends WEATHER

keep going down
