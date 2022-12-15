The fatal accident of a skydiver who collided with high tension cables

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The victim was identified as Horacio Andrés Bolognini.
The victim was identified as Horacio Andrés Bolognini.
The man apparently received a 13-volt shock. The event occurred in Argentina.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 14, 2022, 10:44 PM
An unfortunate event occurred in the area of the Aeroclub in the city of La Plata, Argentina, when an experienced paraglider pilot collided with some high tension power cables and died.
The victim was identified as Horacio Andrés Bologniniwho recorded their journeys on video.
According to the Argentine newspaper ‘Crónica’, the man would have received an electric shock of “at least 13 volts”.
After the tragic fall, the authorities revived him at the scene, but his body did not respond.
(Keep reading: Authorities deploy an operation to search for a cat that was lost on a flight)
Given the situation, the staff of the Emergency Medical Care System transferred him to a hospital, where he he was pronounced dead.
#Fact: We corrected it, it was not a small plane but a motorized paraglider that collided with high voltage cables that come out of the Barragán Thermoelectric Plant. From the Cestino Hospital they confirm the death of the pilot #Cove pic.twitter.com/owGuD2gLGm
— Ezequiel Jahir Oslé (@Turcolibia) December 13, 2022
What happened?
The authorities ask themselves the same question because, according to ‘Crónica’, the man was an experienced pilot and the powered glider was registered and in good condition.
Therefore, the fact is in the matter of investigation to find out the true causes of the accident.
More news
Video: fans reassure a child with songs in the Qatar subway
‘The human hyena’, a dangerous criminal, escaped in the middle of a match in Argentina
The lurid murder of a well-known TV presenter by his lover
Trends WEATHER
December 14, 2022, 10:44 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#fatal #accident #skydiver #collided #high #tension #cables
Leave a Reply