Obtain the green card to live and work legally in the United States requires a whole process. Thousands of people apply for residency each year and waiting times can be long. For this reason, ChatGPT artificial intelligence was consulted what may be the best way to obtain this document.

According to the criteria of

The famous artificial intelligence created by the company OpenAI has access to a huge database and, thanks to this, it can respond to all kinds of questions and requests with natural language, although of course it is always a guide and will not have the same value as the explanation provided by an expert on the subject. On this occasion, it was asked advice regarding the green card and this is what he answered.

Applying for a green card under the right criteria is the best advice according to ChatGPT

ChatGPT artificial intelligence reminded that The green card or permanent resident card of the United States is delivered according to specific situations and therefore the best advice to speed up the process is to know under what circumstances to make the request.

Among the Types of residence most commonly requested and are delivered more quickly, are the following:

By family sponsorship. This is a procedure available if you have a direct relative who is a U.S. citizen or resident. It applies to spouses, children under 21 years of age, and parents of citizens. They usually have a faster processing time.

This is a procedure available if you have a direct relative who is a U.S. citizen or resident. It applies to spouses, children under 21 years of age, and parents of citizens. They usually have a faster processing time. For employment. In that case you will need to have a job offer in the United States and your employer must be willing to sponsor you to obtain the green card.

This option only applies to those who demonstrate extraordinary abilities in fields such as science, arts or sports. Although, if you are in the above situation, You could qualify for a green card without needing a formal offer. of work.

Permanent residency must be requested according to the circumstances, ChatGPT noted. Photo:iStock Share

Visa Lottery. As ChatGPT recalled, the United States holds a diversity lottery every year through which it awards green cards to people from countries with low immigration rates.

The advantage here is that registration is usually free. The disadvantage is that the number of residences available is limited and the process can be lengthy.

Residence for protection If you qualify to apply for asylum or refuge in the United States, and obtain this status, one year later, you can apply for your green card.

If you qualify to apply for asylum or refuge in the United States, and obtain this status, one year later, you can apply for your green card. Residence for investors. There is a green card reserved for those who wish to invest a significant amount in a US business that generates employment for citizens, this program is known as EB-5.

Finally, artificial intelligence reminded that in each of the previous cases certain requirements and specific processing times must be met, so If you need to process your green card more quickly, it is best to seek appropriate legal advice. so that an immigration attorney can evaluate your case and determine the best strategy.