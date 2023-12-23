Saturday, December 23, 2023, 09:43



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The 2023 Christmas Lottery is now history. There are hundreds of lucky people who decided to bet on 88008 and who went to bed on December 22 without being millionaires but with one of the greatest joys of their lives. This Jackpot, which finally came out at 1:16 p.m., was distributed among thousands of winners.

And El Gordo serves to change the lives of many people in a day that is lived in a very exciting way and that we follow live: there are many who use the 400,000 euros of the prize for the well-known phrase of 'covering holes' or to distribute part of this money among their family and loved ones in the form of gifts and favors.

Although it has not been possible to enter this group of the new lucky winners of the Gordo, the magic of the Christmas Lottery is that it is one of the draws that distributes the most prizes in Spain. It is likely that luck was not on our side for the first prize, but there are so many opportunities offered by this 'raffle' that it is also possible that we will return home with a little more money in our pockets. And this December 22, more than 2,590 million euros in prizes were distributed, 70 more than the previous year, for the 185 million tenths that were played.

Check the tenths of the Christmas Lottery 2023



Knowing if you are one of the lucky winners on December 22 is very simple and, above all, very fast. Through this checker that appears above, you can check if your Christmas Lottery tickets have received any prize. You simply have to enter the number that appears on your ticket and the amount you have played. For example, 20 euros if the tenth is yours alone, or 10 euros if you have shared it with another person. On the other hand, if what you played is one of the many tickets that are sold by associations and organizations on this date, you can also check the prize that this participation entails.

On the other hand, if you are one of those who do not trust technology and prefer to check one by one if your numbers have been awarded, here you can consult the complete list of prizes that have been drawn in this 2023 Christmas Lottery.

In case you have received even a small refund of the amount of the tenth, the 20 euros it cost, you may be one of those who prefer to reinvest that profit in a tenth for the Children's Lottery of 2024. Another tradition that many of those who play these bets follow, since it is said that luck attracts luck.

This is how you can collect the Christmas Lottery



Since this same December 22, the lucky winners of the Christmas Lottery have been able to collect their tenths at the official Lottery and Betting administrations throughout the country. Of course, as long as the total amount of the prize was less than 2,500 euros. That is the maximum amount that can be withdrawn through one of these establishments. In fact, on this occasion prizes that do not exceed that amount can even be received through Bizum.

But if we are one of the protagonists of December 22, having won at least a fifth prize or an amount greater than 2,500 euros, we must collect the amount won through one of the financial entities authorized for this, which in this year 2023 There are only two: BBVA and Caixabanc. If you are wondering if it is possible to collect the entire Christmas Lottery jackpot in cash, the answer is that it is no longer possible.

Finally, it is important to remember not to leave the collection of your 2023 Christmas Lottery prize until the last day. That tenth with a prize that is kept in a purse pocket or in a drawer must be collected within a maximum period of three months; That is, at most, you must go to a Lottery and Betting establishment on March 22, 2024.