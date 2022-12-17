* Not anymore, of course, but the fastest SUV from the 90s is now food for the enthusiast.

The SUV trend is something relatively new. In the United States, tall family cars on a ladder chassis have existed for a long time, but they were often used for really hard work or large families. Up to and including the first Ford Explorer, lower-end SUVs were more of a pickup with an identity crisis. That’s more or less exactly what the two-door GMC Jimmy of the early ’90s was, a GMC Sonoma pickup with a covered bed and a rear seat.

GMC Syclone and Typhoon

Anyway, pretty average vehicles for the US. Actually from the question ‘what if?’ the idea arose to turn the Sonoma into a kind of Buick GNX. A 4.3 liter V6 with a turbocharger was chosen. The Sonoma name was thrown out the window in favor of the Syclone name. The engine in combination with the relatively light approach of the Sonoma and four-wheel drive resulted in a bizarre truck. The Syclone managed to drive away the snot in most sprints of many supercars of the time. For the whole background, @willeme’s special about the Syclone is actually mandatory reading.

Typhoon

We hear you think: yes, yes, you have certainly found another Syclone on Marktplaats and then you are about 70 percent right. Because we were talking about the fastest SUV, not the fastest pickup. The Syclone also came as a Typhoon, which was based on the GMC Jimmy with two doors. In terms of chassis and drivetrain, it is almost identical, all you get is a trunk and a rear seat.

GMC Typhoon on Marktplaats

That is why we can inform you that there is a GMC Typhoon on Marktplaats! The SUV version of the Syclone sacrificed a bit in terms of performance, but was still easily the fastest SUV of its time. It is a bit like the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk avant la lettre, although the Typhoon shines a little more in subtlety. It is a relatively small car with a relatively subtle engine, were it not for the fact that the 4.3 liter V6 is still a nice chunk of violence. GMC believes that only 280 hp comes out, but in reality that is closer to 330 hp.

The Typhoon in question comes from 1993 and has lived in Switzerland for a while, judging by the ‘CH’ sticker on the back. Quite recently a Dutch license plate was screwed on and you can now buy it on Marktplaats. The ‘real’ sleeper effect is a bit off, because the enthusiast is now familiar with the Typhoon and moreover, the sprint time is not as impressive today as it was in 1993.

Other than that, it’s all just like an American car was in the 90s. An average interior that doesn’t really inspire you, a rather angular appearance and therefore the ‘handicap’ of a four-seater SUV with only two doors. It doesn’t matter, this GMC Typhoon on Marktplaats is a piece of glory.

To buy

So you can buy this GMC Typhoon. Then, as said, you have one from 1993 that is as good as period correctly has been held. You will find the necessary wear, which is also allowed after 185,317 km. You could get the Typhoon in all kinds of crazy colors and even with contrasting bumpers and wheel arches, but this one is completely white. The car is offered as a collector’s item and so you can still tap 24,995 euros for it. That’s a lot of money for a well-used American SUV from the 1990s, but it’s not too bad for the fastest SUV in the world in its time. You can show interest the Marketplace advertisement of the GMC Typhoon.

Thanks to Richard for the tip!

This article The fastest SUV in the world* is on Marktplaats! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#fastest #SUV #world #Marktplaats