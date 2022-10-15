The family of the Porsche 911 has a new queen. This is the GT3 RS who completed the 20.8 kilometers of the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 6: 49.328 minutes, 10.6 seconds faster than the current 911 GT3. At the wheel was Jörg Bergmeister, at the forefront of the development of the new flagship of the Zuffenhausen sports range, thus effectively marking the consecration of the fastest 911 in history.

The new 911 GT3 RS is uncompromisingly engineered for maximum performance. It is in fact a high-performance sports car approved for the road that takes full advantage of motorsport technology and concepts. In addition to the naturally aspirated high-revving engine with racing DNA and intelligent lightweight construction, it is in particular the concept of cooling and aerodynamics that prove its direct kinship to its motorsport siblings. At 285 km / h the 911 GT3 RS achieves a total downforce of 860 kilograms, triple that of a 911 GT3. “Today the 911 GT3 RS has kept what it had already promised at first sight: absolute excellence on the track”, said Andreas Preuninger, Director of GT cars. “Considering the less than ideal conditions, with a strong headwind on the long straight of the Döttinger Höhe and cool asphalt temperatures, we are satisfied with this weather. The 911 GT3 RS sets new standards for aerodynamics and chassis. Never before has a road car embodied motorsport so much ”.

The 911 GT3 RS with Weissach package was equipped with the optionally available Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires, size 275/35 R 20 at the front and 335/30 R21 at the rear. To push the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS there is a High-performance four-liter naturally aspirated engine that has been further optimized compared to the 911 GT3. The increase in power to 386 kW (525 hp) is achieved mainly thanks to new camshafts with modified profiles. The intake system with single throttle valves and the rigid valve control are derived from the strokes. The seven-speed Porsche PDK gearbox has a reduced overall ratio compared to the 911 GT3. Air intakes in the underbody ensure that the gearbox can withstand even extreme loads during frequent use on the track. The 911 GT3 RS accelerates from zero to 100 km / h in 3.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 296 km / h in seventh gear.