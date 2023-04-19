Mazatlán.- “80 pesos for each open oyster” was the challenge set by the content creator ‘Maleno Who Knows Hand’ to a young man who sells seafood in the port of Mazatlán, Sinaloanot knowing that it would end in ruin.

It was in the video called ‘Looking for the fastest oyster catcher’ where the special technique of the entrepreneur was documentedfirst loosen the product with a hammer, and then focus all your attention on opening them one by one.

“I hope I don’t open them all because we’re a little short,” were the words of the content creator when he noticed the speed of the ‘fastest oyster in the world’.

The shellfish collector was able to open a total of 24 oysters in just a few minutes.taking a prize of 1,920 pesos that were rounded up to 2,000.

Those involved in this video and the participant of a previous edition agreed to hold a third edition, now, it would be a one-on-one between Mariscos Yafé vs Mariscos Poncho, on Pinitos beach, Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

All the open oysters were given away to the people who were observing the contest.