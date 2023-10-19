Comcast is about to revolutionize the market Internet residential by offering download speeds of up to 2Gbps through coaxial cables, thanks to technology DOCSIS 4.0. This advancement promises a significant improvement in the speed and quality of service for consumers who do not have access to optical fiber. Yes, even with older equipment, millions of people will soon have access to impressive speeds. Comcast leads innovation with record download speeds.

Comcastthe services giant Internetis about to transform the market with a major improvement in its service Internet residential cable. The company promises to offer download speeds of up to 2Gbps, a remarkable achievement achieved over coaxial cables that are several decades old. This advertisement places Comcast at the forefront of access providers Internet globally, offering symmetrical multi-gigabit speeds to its customers… with cables sometimes more than 10 years old.

To better understand the magnitude of this achievement, it is necessary to put it in context. The average download speed offered by a fiber optic connection varies depending on the provider and the plan chosen, but in general, download speeds can range between 100Mbps and 1Gbps. In some cases, with premium plans or dedicated services, download speeds can reach up to 10Gbps. It is important to keep in mind that these speeds are theoretical and may be affected by various factors such as network traffic, distance to the server, the equipment used, etc.

Here we are talking about a speed of 2Gbps, considerably higher than what an average fiber optic connection offers… without the need for new equipment, without access to fiber optics. This technological advance is possible thanks to technology DOCSIS 4.0which will be driven by the network Xfinity 10G of Comcast. This technology has the advantage of minimizing latency and avoiding any impact on the downstream service, while improving download speeds.

A gradual implementation for optimal coverage This service Internet ultrafast, called X-Classwill initially roll out in some Colorado Springs neighborhoods next week. Comcast It then plans to expand it to certain areas of Atlanta and Philadelphia before offering it in other markets in the coming years.

Comcast aims to offer this symmetrical service of 2Gbps to more than 50 million homes by the end of 2025. The attractiveness of this offer is that consumers will be able to enjoy faster connections through the existing coaxial cable infrastructure, without having to wait for a connection to a fiber optic network.

The technology DOCSIS 4.0at the center of this innovation, demonstrated its potential in a test carried out by Comcast last year, where it reached download speeds of 6Gbps and loading speeds 4Gbps. In theory, it is capable of supporting speeds of up to 10Gbps in download and up 6Gbps on load, suggesting connections to Internet even faster in the future.

