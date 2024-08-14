Berlin (dpa)

Olympic champion Armand Duplantis, the world record holder in pole vault, and Norwegian runner Karsten Warholm will face off in an unusual rivalry, as they will compete against each other in the 100m on September 4, on the eve of the Diamond League meeting in Zurich.

The outcome of the race is very open, with their best times not far apart. Warholm, who won the 400m hurdles at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, clocked 10.49 seconds in 2017, while Duplantis finished the 100m in 10.57 seconds a year earlier. Swede Duplantis, who set a world record in the pole vault with a jump of 6.25 metres, challenged Warholm on social media. The Norwegian eventually agreed to a showdown between the two athletics stars.