The car Rover 75 flew into the building of the Botkin hospital in Moscow, reports Telegram-Shot channel.
According to the channel, the injured driver was immediately hospitalized in this medical facility.
The news amused netizens. “He flew straight into the ward?”, “Maybe he was in a hurry to go there”, “On the spot, so to speak”, “By appointment or just ask?” they wrote in the comments.
Earlier, the car flew into a bus stop in Moscow and got on video.
