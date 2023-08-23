The car Rover 75 flew into the building of the Botkin hospital in Moscow, reports Telegram-Shot channel.

According to the channel, the injured driver was immediately hospitalized in this medical facility.

The news amused netizens. “He flew straight into the ward?”, “Maybe he was in a hurry to go there”, “On the spot, so to speak”, “By appointment or just ask?” they wrote in the comments.

Earlier, the car flew into a bus stop in Moscow and got on video.