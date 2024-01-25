This is a turbulent season in Barcelona, and FC Barcelona is very far from looking like it did last year this season. Recently eliminated from the Copa del Rey against Athletic Club de Bilbao, they already lost the first title of the season after the tough defeat by four goals to one against Real Madrid, dropped from the league competition and now the sensations to face the round of 16 of UEFA Champions League final against Naples are not the best.
The main problem and the biggest difference compared to last season is that they have lost that defensive solidity that characterized them, the rival teams with very little are already hurting the Blaugranas, which has led to many goals being conceded. Many of them in the earliest phases of the game
Below we leave you with the fastest goals that FC Barcelona has conceded so far this season:
On matchday 9 of LaLiga, only 17 seconds passed from when the referee gave the initial whistle until Granada, the rival that the culé team faced on this matchday, scored the first goal of the match through Bryan Zaragoza. Finally the match was a draw. The most surprising thing is that Barça was the team that started serving from the center, and in the blink of an eye they were already losing.
It only took four days for FC Barcelona to once again commit the sin of starting a game on the left foot. In the match in which the Blaugranas faced Alavés, only 18 seconds passed for Samu Omorodion to score the first goal of the match. On this occasion, Xavi Hernández's team did know how to turn the situation around and ended up taking the lead.
Yesterday, FC Barcelona once again conceded a goal before the first minute of the game was up. 35 seconds passed for Guruzeta to put the first goal of the four on the scoreboard. FC Barcelona would finish this match eliminated from the Copa del Rey.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#fastest #goals #Barcelona #conceded #season
Leave a Reply