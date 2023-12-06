Roskachestvo: VKontakte has become the fastest service for transferring files

VKontakte has become the fastest service for transferring files. This was reported in a study by the Center for Digital Expertise of Roskachestvo, its results were received by the editors of Lenta.ru.

Experts compared the work of four services that Russians most often use: WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram and VKontakte. As part of the experiment, five files of different formats (photos and videos) were sent through the mobile application of each service.

The fastest service turned out to be VKontakte: the transmission and reception of media files in social network messages turned out to be faster on average by 30 percent than competitors. In particular, in terms of transfer time for images in JPG format weighing up to 15.8 megabytes, VKontakte was 34 percent faster than instant messengers. Videos are sent via VKontakte 27 percent faster.

“Of course, if there is a need to store and share massive amounts of data, it is still worth using cloud storage, disks and file sharing services designed for this purpose. However, for the rapid exchange of files between colleagues, friends and loved ones, social networking services are well suited, because at a certain moment the speed of transferring and receiving data can play a key role when choosing the main service for communication,” explained Sergei Kuzmenko, head of information security at the Center for Digital Expertise of Roskachestvo. .

As a result, Viber was named the slowest file sharing service. Telegram took second place in speed after VKontakte, and WhatsApp took third place.