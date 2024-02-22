Whether it's still the fastest car in the world depends on who you ask. In any case, Hennessey is aiming for an important record, 10 years after their Venom reached 435 km/h.

Something humanity can theoretically do, but has never done: drive a road car at 500 km/h. There are several parties that have a chance of being the first. Bugatti, who in an unofficial attempt with the Chiron Super Sport 300+, reached 490 km/h, which is already 300 miles per hour (about 482 km/h). Koenigsegg, holder of the official record with the RS, who has the Jesko Absolut on edge. SSC also seems to be working on their Tuatara and they were also dangerously close to 300 miles and 500 kilometers per hour, but that didn't count either. As we hope you know, a record only counts when the average of a run in both directions (so that factors such as wind have no influence) reaches the desired speed. And then there's Hennessey.

Hennessey

A French/German (not the singer) and a Swedish brand, but between SSC and Hennessey it is also about the honor of the United States. Hennessey was first a kind of tuner, although that went further than screwing a supercharger on a muscle car. When things were heating up between Bugatti and SSC in terms of speed records, between 2006 and 2010, Hennessey entered the scene with the Venom GT. That looked (and was) a heavily rebuilt Lotus Exige, but with a 1,260 hp V8 in the back.

“Record”

Officially, Hennessey has never done a two-way run, but in the one-way run Hennessey managed to clock a speed of more than 435 km/h. Faster than the Veyron SS. And what Hennessey is still proud of: it remains the fastest manual car in the world. This run was done in 2014, ten years ago this year. That would be a great moment to break the current record with the successor to the Venom GT: the Venom F5.

Record breaking

The Hennessey Venom F5 has already matched the speed of the GT once, with two fingers in the nose according to the Texan brand. The F5 also has a 1,820 hp V8, so more power to play with. As always, it must be done safely, so the tires and the rest of the car must be able to withstand the force of the F5. It is important that the Venom survives the record run, can do it several times and that it is done with the exact car that you can buy. So no modifications that are only used for the record car.

Rivalry

Hennessey seems to have a nice location for the record attempts: the runway for NASA's space shuttles. The Venom F5 certainly has some alien touches, for example a piece of moonstone is incorporated into the key. John Hennessey sees it all happening, the record back in the hands of his company.

By the way, the win between Hennessey, SSC, Bugatti and Koenigsegg sounds like a fierce rivalry, but according to John Hennessey it is not so bad. He is even happy that Bugatti and Koenigsegg are keeping the record attempt alive. “It maintains the passion to want to go even faster.”

In short: this could be the year of Hennessey, where the Venom F5 perfectly honors its father ten years later. If they have to hurry, the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut is also literally and figuratively in the starting blocks. And Bugatti can also come up unexpectedly. Exciting!

This article The fastest car in the world wants to be the fastest again first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#fastest #car #world #fastest