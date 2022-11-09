Lost the feeling with the goal, increasingly intolerant on the field, the questions of Mou and the call-up to the national team in doubt: with Sassuolo and Turin the opportunities to rekindle

It’s a delicate time for Tammy Abraham. The Giallorossi center forward seems to be lost. Not so much for the numbers recorded in the field – more or less similar to those of a year ago – as for the attitude and signs of intolerance launched by the Roma striker. He seems to have lost that smile that became his hallmark in the first season in the capital. Roma’s performance in the derby has highlighted all the difficulties the London boy is facing. The problem is not only the feeling (lost) with the goal: observing facial expressions and body signals, Abraham no longer appears the same striker who only a few months ago had dragged Mourinho’s team towards the Conference League final. The number 9 is aware that his performance is not proving to be up to expectations and he would like, more than anything else, to go back to being the “Mr. Wolf” of Trigoria. The man who – in one of Tarantino’s masterpieces – “solves problems”. See also GTWC | Vervisch: "Rossi has clear ideas and understands immediately"

Groomed – After defending him for weeks, yesterday Mourinho sent a message to his striker: “What’s wrong with him? We should ask him. He is the ideal person to say if he has a problem, if he is thinking about the World Cup or if he is distracted. You have to wait for his conference to ask him this question ”. He spent words with the intent of triggering the spark in Tammy’s eyes again, to spur him and arouse a reaction that-so far-has not arrived. Even the fans did not take his performance well against Sarri’s men. To realize this, just read the comments under the post published by the English immediately after Orsato’s triple whistle. The attacker was asked “to wake up” and think about goals instead of worrying about social messages.

Numbers – In the derby lost to Lazio, Abraham played the eighteenth game of the season. The striker has played 1308 minutes who, since the beginning of the season, has found the goal only on 3 occasions. In the league he has not scored since 12 September in Empoli (the other goal dates back to 27 August against Juventus). The latest marking of him is the one made in Helsinki in the Europa League. That evening Tammy seemed to have unlocked, but the roar of the English lion was only heard in Finland. Statistics worse than those of a year ago, despite a start with the handbrake on. In fact, in 2021/22, after 17 games played, he had scored 5 total goals (3 in Serie A and 2 in Conference). However, Abraham’s first year in Italy ended in a great way, with 27 goals scored and a cup raised under the sky of Tirana. So there is still plenty of time to try to get back on track. To do this, however, the class of ’97 must return to playing with the lightheartedness that had distinguished him from his first day at Fulvio Bernardini. See also Liverpool accelerates through Chukwuemeka, the jewel that half of Europe wants

Qatar – For over a year Abraham has been harboring the hope of participating in his first World Cup with the England shirt. Until a few weeks ago the former Chelsea seemed certain of a place as deputy Kane, but his performance is making Southgate think. At the moment he is still in the lead in the preferences of the coach who, in the meantime, is also evaluating Wilson of Newcastle and Toney of Brentford (investigated by the FA for football betting). At this point, to be sure of flying to Qatar, the races with Sassuolo and Turin risk becoming decisive. Tammy’s fate is still in his hands. Now it all depends on him.

November 9, 2022 (change November 9, 2022 | 11:48)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#fast #goal #criticisms #Mou #Abraham #World #Cup #risk