Sharon murder, the witness threatened: “Mind your own business”. But he goes straight: “I haven’t seen him for days, look for him”

Sharon Verzeni She has been dead for a month now, brutally stabbed to death in Terno d’Isola in the Bergamo area on the night of July 30, but there is still no trace of the killer, despite the 60 cameras present in the area. A mystery that is becoming more and more thick. Now a new trail emerges that leads to a drug dealer who lives in the town where the 33-year-old barmaid was killed. “There will be about ten of them, mostly Moroccans. They always make a big mess and are fast blades. I didn’t see them for a few days, but little by little – a local shopkeeper revealed to Il Corriere della Sera – they are coming back. All but one. He hasn’t been seen for weeks. They even showed me several mug shotsbut there wasn’t the one of the guy who disappeared for weeks. He’s about 35 years old. If I were to find him in front of me I would recognize it immediately. The Carabinieri would do well to look for him too“. A few days after he had been in the barracks, some of the group found them in front of him. “They came to threaten me. They told me: “You’re a bastard, why don’t you mind your own business…”. They had seen the plainclothes carabinieri in the shop.”

“The story of the drifter – the investigators admit to Il Corriere – is one of the tracks we are working onalong with others”. During her night walk, Sharon, wearing sneakers and headphones, passes right next to the two meeting points of the drug dealersthe park and Piazza 7 Martiri. From here she takes Via Castegnate, where she is killed with four stab wounds. On her left arm she has bruises compatible with the rescuers’ maneuvers, but also with someone’s grip who perhaps blocked her before hitting her. It is true that the camera in the square does not record anyone chasing her. But nothing excludes that a vagrant could already be in one of the streets not covered by cameras. “For this reason too — say the Carabinieri — it is useful identify the other ten people as soon as possible that are missing from the roll call and that they were in the area that night“.