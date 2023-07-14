The paparazzi photographed the star of “Fast and the Furious” Michelle Rodriguez on a yacht in a Missoni brand bikini

American actress Michelle Rodriguez caught the eye of the paparazzi while on vacation in Saint-Tropez, France. Relevant pictures published Daily Mail.

The 45-year-old celebrity was photographed aboard a yacht in a multi-colored bikini from the range of the Missoni brand. On the posted frames, the Fast and the Furious star is talking with friends and holding a glass of drink in his hands. At the same time, Rodriguez’s hair is loose, and there is no makeup on her face. Her accessories included sunglasses and a gold pendant.

In May, producer Vin Diesel refused to confirm the rumors about the end of “Fast and the Furious”. He cited “daughter’s tears” as the reason for this decision. “The last time I jokingly told my daughter that [десятый] the film will be the last, all I saw was tears. So I have to be very careful with who and what I say, ”said the artist.