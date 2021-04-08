The fashionable Paris hotel George V was attacked by robbers who stole jewelry worth € 100 thousand, reports Le parisien citing sources close to the investigation.

According to the interlocutors of the publication, two armed men broke into a hotel located in the Champs Elysees area on Thursday at about 21.30 (22.30 Moscow time). One of them smashed shop windows with an ax, where jewelry of famous companies was kept.

The criminals fled with the stolen jewelry on a scooter, an investigation is underway.

The hotel was built about 100 years ago. After reconstruction in the late 1990s, it was recognized as the “best in the world” by a number of publications.

Earlier, on April 4, it became known that the French millionaire, politician, public figure Bernard Tapi and his wife were beaten and robbed at their home in France. At the same time, it was reported that unknown persons stole the jewelry.