Davide Renne passed away suddenly at just 46 years old due to complications from surgery: the fashion world mourns

He passed away suddenly and at just 46 years of age Davide Renne. The designer, well known in the fashion world, was appointed creative director of Moschino just a few days ago, thus fulfilling a lifelong dream. According to what has been reported, it seems that the death was due to complications of a surgery he had undergone in recent days.

The Italian fashion world and beyond is deeply shocked by the news that spread yesterday and concerns the disappearancetragic and completely unexpected, of a very well-known name and face in the industry.

This is Davide Renne, a successful designer, with a career of great merit and who only a few days ago, on November 1st 2023, was appointed creative director of Moschinoone of the most prestigious fashion houses in Italy and in the world.

According to what has emerged so far, it seems that to take him away, a only 46 years oldwere the complications of surgery to which he had been subjected in recent days.

The doctors tried in every way to revive himbut in the end they had to give up and give the sad news to their family.

Condolences for the death of Davide Renne

To to announce the death of Davide Renne was indeed Moschino. The fashion house, in a note released via social media, declared:

With deep pain and great sadness, Moschino announces that Davide Renne died on November 10, 2023 in Milan. Davide took on the role of creative director at Moschino just a few days ago, on November 1, 2023.

The words of are also reported in the note Massimo Ferretti, president of Aeffe SpA, the group that owns the Moschino brand. Here they are below: