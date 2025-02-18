The fashion of the late 90s and early 2000s has been installed in the cabinets of those who know most fashionable. In the 2022 parades, the proposal of Chanel They included metallic pants and left the … seen underwear; Blumarine bet on steamy tops that remind the one who wore Britney Spears in his iconic performance of ‘i’m a Slave for You’ in the MTV Vmas of 2001; DIEL went up to total looks in cowboy fabric that leave the imagination little; and Prada He made his commitment to sign with his basic shirts with Logos, among other trends that clearly pay his particular tribute to this time.

The culture of the Spice Girls, the Grunge style of Nirvana and Pearl Jam or the aesthetics of Top Models such as Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell They see that the novelty nostalgia is real. On the other hand, in JEWELS ISSUES LA PLATA has returnedunbringing to golden accessories; while cotton It remains the favorite choice in terms of tissues for its comfort and timeless style.

Of left A DCHA.: Spring-Verano Parade 2022 De Blumarine, Diesel and Chanel.



Dr.





These and other trends are those that come from the last one, ‘Vin-Sights’, Made by the second -hand VINTED Purchase and Sale Platform, with current consumption panorama data. The tastes and habits of the Pre-Loved community, reflecting the different tastes, desires and motivations of both buyers and vendors and are in this case a clear example of how the community is returning a Second life to used garments and turning them into ‘new’ again.

The most desired

«We observe how iconic Spanish luxury brands such as Loewe and Carolina Herrera continue to inspire and captivate. Our data reveal that each second -hand piece tells a story of reinvention and pride Björn HolzhauerSenior Brand Expert in Vinned.

There are iconic garments of certain brands that are revalued in the used garment market

Vinted



The Boots Dr. Martensone of the favorite footwear of Vinned users, are sold for an average of 83 euros. The iconic red sole heels Christian Louboutin Pigalle They are the most desired internationally, while in Spain the Chanel dancers They are the most looking for footwear. The Louis Vuitton’s hand bags They were the most published articles during the last 2 years, followed by the Pronovias wedding dressesanother of the great successes of the used fashion platforms.

In the list of more desired brands, they internationally take the podium: Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Pradain that order. While in Spain, buyers opt for Burberry, Gucci and Loewe.