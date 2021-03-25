To fashions, as to almost everything in this life, it is convenient to set certain limits so that they do not go out of hand and end up distorting the original movement. A couple of years ago, if I remember correctly, Inditex released a line of T-shirts inspired by great rock bands that led to emotional gibberish with biblical dimensions. There were no notable incidents but almost: small we are the worshipers of Satan when our symbols are desecrated. With cruyffismo, saving the distance, the same thing happens and, now that everyone declares themselves a disciple of Flaco, it seems like a good time to draw an imaginary line and separate, at least virtually, the chaff from the wheat.

Wearing a trench coat, for example, does not make one a cruyffista. Nor eat Lollipops, spend the summer in The Montanyà, know the rivers of Netherlands, get excited about him Betis of Setien or collect pins from Barcelona 92: all very respectable but far from the minimum standards required. And, of course, a mere declaration of intent is not enough either, because Cruyffismo, like the movement, is demonstrated by walking but never by running. How do you know then, dear reader, if you are a true follower of the Prophet or a mere devourer of trends, like my neighbor? Rosita? Well, asking the right questions, of course …

Do you know how long a goal is? Do you know Eduardo Camavinga, defensive pivot of the Stade Rennes? Do you commune with the idea that “you can’t go through life without a nine”? Distinguish between low block and high block? Is tension measured routinely? Do you suspect Pedri it will be better that Iniesta? Do you have a blog about tactics? Do you like 1-3-4-3 more than 1-4-3-3? If the answer to all these questions is a resounding yes, I am sorry to tell you that you are not a Cruyffista. And it is that, except in exceptional cases such as Ricard torquemada or Xavi TorresCruyffismo is based on the total absence of knowledge, an exacerbated taste for expensive colognes and a merely contemplative attitude towards life. “Go out and enjoy,” say the holy scriptures. Do not be fooled by the same people who filled the concerts of Maluma with t-shirts of Iron maiden: advertisers.