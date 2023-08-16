Brand Dries van Noten has released shoes from horse hair for 83 thousand rubles

Belgian fashion brand Dries van Noten has launched horsehair shoes for tens of thousands of rubles. The corresponding product appeared on website stamps.

The catalog showed clogs made in Italy with a rubber sole without a heel and with a block heel. According to the description, the top of the products is made of calfskin and covered with horsehair.

It is known that this shoe is available for purchase in three colors – dark brown, black and ocher. At the same time, the cost of one pair is 860 dollars (about 83 thousand rubles).

Earlier in August, it was reported that the French fashion house Louis Vuitton will launch boots with the illusion of severed limbs. It is noted that shoes with a ten-centimeter heel and a zipper can be purchased for 218 thousand rubles.