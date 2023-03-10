Dhe silence sets the tone. Before the Balenciaga show begins, there is a long silence in the Carrousel du Louvre. Hundreds of fashion guests, otherwise so addicted to entertainment, sit quietly and silently around the long jetty. This is designer Demna’s first public appearance following the November scandal when the brand featured handbags with fetish motifs in an ad campaign involving children. Familiar faces, mixed feelings, excited anticipation. And then: nothing. Or: little. And that’s why: a lot.

Because Demna, who does not have a last name in his function as a designer, has scaled back his extreme experiments. Black looks, pointed shoulders, somber mood, strange flower patterns, many dresses, even with lace and embroidery, but of course also padding in all possible and above all impossible places. But no martial marches, no superhuman volumes, no conjuration of misery, no winter storms or muddy landscapes. On the contrary: In the silence before the show, helpers pull a protective fabric from the catwalk so that the models walk across the innocent white floor. Just like before, when Cristóbal Balenciaga, “our master of all”, as Christian Dior admiringly called him, still showed off his flawless couture in the salon.



On this Sunday morning it is a quiet high mass of fashion – and the biggest symbolic step away from the stylistic exaggerations of the past few years. The Balenciaga scandal, the sacking of the Jesus lookalike and fashion decorator Alessandro Michele at Gucci: these were signs that something had to change. The extreme exuberance is now being brought back. Suddenly the geniuses realize they are employees. Didn’t the plus sizes at Balenciaga and the embellishments at Gucci start to seem meaningless anyway? Has the Ukraine war led to a new sobriety? And will the medium of Instagram, which demands over-the-top styling, perhaps soon no longer be so decisive because it is no longer growing strongly? Do you simply no longer have to fiddle with the design because business at almost all corporations is going brilliantly again after the pandemic? Or should fashion fans really fight against the waste of resources with durable basics? In any case, in this prêt-à-porter week, which ended on Wednesday after eight days, imagination only went as far as reality.

After the show, Demna is contrite: “I had the feeling that I had betrayed my own values, which are just making clothes. People no longer talked about fashion at all, only about set design.” Sometimes he rubs his head in embarrassment, but somehow he also looks relieved that he’s not continuing with the higher-faster-audacity -Must turn spiral. “I wanted to go back to the start.” No sooner had he said that backstage than François-Henri Pinault, head of the Kering group, to which Balenciaga belongs, and hugged Demna demonstratively, after all, three dozen journalists were watching. The fate of Alessandro Michele – Gucci also belongs to Kering – will not affect Demna after this vote of confidence. The fashion scene is also a master at forgetting because it only thinks about the next season and sensation.