It was not easy to translate a story as intricate and complex as the one behind ‘Tetris’ into a feature film. Yes, Alexei Pázhitnov, played by Nikita Efremov, designed and developed a brilliant game in 1984, when he was working at the Dorodnitsyn Computing Center of the Soviet Union Academy of Sciences in Moscow, but what happened next is a tale that , without action, combines espionage, bribery, negotiations, fraudulent contracts, communism, KGB, shady deals, corruption, lies, half-truths, and a race to gain the rights to a title that ended up selling more than a billion copies worldwide. planet and from which, in the 21st century, installments as wonderful as ‘Tetris Effect’ or ‘Tetris 99’ continue to be launched.

Written by Noah Pink and directed by Jon S. Baird, the tape that has just been released on Apple TV+ and that is around two hours long, takes advantage of many of the conventions of the medium to put them in favor of narration, dividing the story into four levels, as if they were the four screens that the player must overcome until finishing the title.

That player is Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton), a programmer based in Tokyo, who in the late eighties was at CES in Las Vegas, the most important consumer electronics fair in the world, trying to sell, without success, his digital version of Go, an ancient Japanese board game with a certain resemblance to checkers. Between televisions, video and music players, cameras and all kinds of ‘gadgets’, videogames were gaining their space at the famous event through the advancement of personal computers and consoles like the NES, but no one noticed Rogers’ stand , who had to watch his own stewardess enjoy one of the other games on display at the fair.

That title was called ‘Tetris’ and it had come to the fair through Robert Stein, a guy who made a living buying the rights to games on the other side of the Iron Curtain and selling them in the West. Stein had already sold the license to Mirrorsoft, a video game division of the Daily Mirror communication group, but Rogers was so astonished by the title – “it only takes five minutes to play and you dream that the pieces are falling,” he goes so far as to say – who ended up mortgaging with his wife and his video game company to get the rights and sell it in Japan in its console, computer and arcade versions. Later he would discover that Stein didn’t really own those rights at all.

Thus began a competition and a fascinating career, which led Rogers to travel to the US, Japan and the Soviet Union, to join forces with Nintendo -Atari would later also enter to fight for the game- and to promote a synergy that ultimately became would become a success: instead of with ‘Super Mario Land’, as planned, each Game Boy that was put on sale would do so with the free ‘Tetris’. That would ensure that not only children would be excited about the machine, but also adults.

Pázhitnov himself confessed at Fun & Serious in Bilbao in 2015 that the Game Boy was one of the many lucky milestones in the history of the game: «In a way it was almost mystical because it seems that the game and the console were made on the same day. one for the other. It was an excellent title for a revolutionary platform that also helped to bring video games to adults because its content is abstract. It was a perfect title to introduce the platform and it’s the perfect platform to play ‘Tetris’. And in fact it is still my favorite version ».

Togo Igawa, Nino Furuhata, and Taron Egerton.



Angus Pigott







With some good performances and a setting to match, in which Tokyo warmth contrasts with Moscow’s coldness and austerity, ‘Tetris’ begins with a good pace, sometimes even hectic, but falters towards the middle of the footage. It doesn’t help that the narration is not completely coherent, with a voice-over that appears and disappears at will, and with an aesthetic that initially draws a lot from ‘pixel art’ and then does not come out again until the end, in one of the few licenses that the film takes to introduce some action.

almost a documentary



And it is that sometimes ‘Tetris’ seems more like a documentary than a film based on real events. The tape describes how Pázhitnov designed the title on his first desktop computer, an Electronika 60 so rudimentary it couldn’t display graphics, so the pieces were drawn with parentheses. The game caused a sensation in the Soviet Union, but Pázhitnov had developed the title under the communist regime and had no control over his work.

Rogers also wanted to change that and promised Pázhitnov that when the time came he would give him all the credit he deserved – the dinner at the ‘Tetris’ creator’s house and the party at night in Moscow are two of the most beautiful moments in the film. -. So it was. In 1996 both founded The Tetris Company, from which they publish all the new installments, in which they do not participate actively. «They show me the new versions, I play and ask my opinion, which sometimes they take into account and other times they don’t. My role is now more passive but we do address strategic issues: what do we have to do, where do we want ‘Tetris’ to go, how do we adjust the user interface for new platforms and things like that », he recounted in 2015.