Getting into the UEFA Champions League is vital for the top clubs in the English Premier League. However, as we have seen in the past, a top-four place in the EPL is never guaranteed. This year’s title fight and battle for Champions League spots will be fascinating.

Who Will Win the EPL?

The Premier League title battle this season is wide open, and the championship race could go to the wire. Many are still predicting that current champion Manchester City will win the crown, but Liverpool and Arsenal are sure to push them close.

With Jurgen Klopp leaving Anfield this summer, can the German sign off with another EPL title win? Klopp led the Reds to the Premier League trophy in the unforgettable 2019-20 campaign. Liverpool has been in great form and could be the team to beat in the second half of the season.

The Premier League title race is going to be TIGHT 🍿📊 pic.twitter.com/c98e8AUNVr— OneFootball (@OneFootball) February 13, 2024

Arsenal were close last year but ran out of steam in the end. However, Mikel Arteta’s Gunners look to be up for the fight again. Whether they can stay in the title race remains to be seen, but the London team will keep fighting until the last whistle.

The Top-Four Tussle

Man City, Liverpool, and Arsenal look nailed on for a Champions League spot, which would hypothetically leave just one slot available. With several sides pushing for a position in Europe’s elite club competition for the 2024-25 season, expect many thrills and spills.

For example, Ange Postecoglou is having a fine first season with Tottenham Hotspur, while Unai Emery is doing a terrific job at Aston Villa. Neither team was fancied before a ball was kicked, but both clubs have spent time in the top four so far this campaign.

In addition, Newcastle United broke into the Champions League last term, but they’ve struggled to replicate those dizzy heights so far this season. Nevertheless, the Magpies can never be ruled out. Also, Manchester United, England’s most successful club, could make a late dash for the Champions League.

As it stands, Man City remains the favorite, but only time will tell in this nail-biting contest.

Unai Emery’s claret and blue army! ✊ pic.twitter.com/rpRtsIBhFG — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 17, 2024

Captivating End to the 2023-24 Season

There’s still a large chunk of the 2023-24 EPL season to be played, with tons of drama up ahead. The first half of the campaign was sensational, as Man City, Arsenal, and Liverpool traded places at the summit. The top-four battle is intriguing, and the fight for UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League spots is likely to go to the wire.

This is shaping up to be one of the best English Premier League seasons to date. Will Man City retain the crown? Can Man United break into the top four? Will Klopp sign off with a trophy? Many questions will be answered in the coming months.