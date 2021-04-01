There are no disruptions in the supply of sugar or interruptions in its purchase, and there are no shortage risks. Such a statement on Thursday, April 1, was made in press service Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS).

“The service does not confirm the disruption of supplies and interruptions in the purchase of sugar. The monitoring results show that the agreements are being respected. There are no risks of sugar deficiency, ”the message says.

The department also stressed that the FAS closely monitors compliance with agreements on setting price caps for sunflower oil and sugar.

Earlier on March 1, two sources in the market told Izvestia that for about a week large retail chains cannot buy granulated sugar from producers at a fixed price. This happened after the government on March 22 announced its readiness to provide subsidies to manufacturers of these products to compensate for their costs from April 1. Thus, factories can receive from the state 5 rubles for each kilogram of sugar that they sell to retail chains at a fixed price, that is, 36 rubles per 1 kg.

Manufacturers curtailed their activity amid this news, a source in the industry told Izvestia. According to the interlocutor of the publication, already from April 1, factories can receive compensation from the government, so at the moment it is unprofitable for them to sell their products.

The Ministry of Agriculture told Izvestia that the situation on the sugar market can be assessed as stable. The department does not expect a shortage of these products. According to the ministry, the parties to the sugar price stabilization agreements are currently fulfilling their obligations and shipping products to meet the needs of the domestic market.