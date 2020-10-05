There will be no rise in prices for masks and gloves in the event of a second wave of coronavirus in Russia. This was announced on Monday, October 5 TASS Andrey Tenishev, head of the anti-cartel department of the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia.

“No, there will be no shortage of personal protective equipment for sure. There is no price increase. Moreover, the market is now saturated with personal protective equipment, ”he told the agency.

Tenishev added that the department fixes a decrease in prices for personal protective equipment, but in each region in different ways.

On the eve, virologists assessed the forecast of the next surge of COVID-19 in Russia. According to experts, its intensity will depend on several factors, but it is too early to draw conclusions that the second wave will be weaker.

Earlier, on October 3, the Rospotrebnadzor named a factor that reduces immunity to viruses. Experts also indicated that the task of all citizens during the spread of the coronavirus is to comply with preventive measures, wear masks, wash hands thoroughly and maintain a safe distance.

The spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease, began at the end of December last year. The Chinese city of Wuhan became the hotbed of infection. For several months, the disease has spread to more than 210 countries of the world. On March 11, WHO declared a coronavirus pandemic.

According to the latest data, 1,225,889 cases of coronavirus were detected in 85 regions in Russia. Over the entire period, 21,475 deaths were recorded, 982,324 people recovered.

