6F spokesperson Diego Conesa, who has not clarified where the mobilizations will take place tomorrow, warns: “We do not want our protests to be controlled.”

Two ranchers go to the Government Delegation in Murcia with several lambs this Friday.

Friday, February 9, 2024, 11:49



| Updated 2:03 p.m.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The farmers want to return to the fray at midnight this Saturday with more mobilizations in the Region of Murcia, but the 6F platform, in charge of coordinating in the Community the discontent of a part of the Murcia countryside due to the current crisis, will not have… .