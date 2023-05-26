Despite the recent rains, which have come to somewhat remedy the serious situation of the countryside in the Altiplano region and the Segura basin, farmers continue on a war footing against the anti-hail cannons. Given the collapse of the Civil Guard systems, due to the complaints filed by those affected by these systems, this Friday a collection of signatures began in order to present complaints collectively. And it is that the farmers of this area are outraged.

In recent days, they have once again checked the use of these cannons and their effects. As reported by Pedro García, head of Coag in Jumilla, “on Thursday afternoon, important companies that operate in this region and throughout the Segura basin, launched these systems, which are more than anti-hail, anti-rain, with actions against the climate and nature, which suppose an alteration of the water cycle, perverse actions with which they get rid of and throw it out to their neighbors ». García added: «In the Aljunzarejo area, there were three cannons acting. Many farmers and the Civil Guard moved there, who were able to verify in situ, how the clearings opened up and it did not rain, while in neighboring areas it rained torrentially. Something similar happened on farms in Yecla.

The farmers do not understand how, “without having administrative authorizations, the competent authorities do not act ex officio, it seems that there is a legal vacuum and that is what we are fighting for and we are not going to stop”, emphasizes Pedro García. Hence, they will continue with different actions. Next Monday they will hold an assembly in Yecla and another one is scheduled for the 5th in Jumilla, which they hope will be massive.

Finally, the person in charge of Coag insists that “the use of these systems causes real damage to many crops, of great economic value, even with the total loss of the crops and with great damage to many families whose only livelihood is the agriculture”. The collection of signatures will be carried out at various points in the municipality and they will adhere to the national platform against the anti-hail cannons.

Antonio García: “Four years in a row with a total loss”



Antonio García is one of the farmers affected by the use of these anti-hail cannons. As he recounted, “this is the fourth year in a row that the clouds have stoned our crops, curiously since the cannons have been imposed. My grandfather remembered that, in 60 years, he had stoned 4 or 5 times and not like it is happening now.”

The farmer reported that “in the Cieza, Cancarix and Blanca area, on the Jumilla-Murcia highway, we are surrounded by canyons, between 8 and 10 systems of this type. When there are clouds, they have to unload somewhere. There are even times when the owners of these canyons cause the stone, but they move the clouds from their farms and throw them at the neighbor. García, outraged, insists that “they have had a total loss for four years, although we always insure our crops, the insurers restrict our production and we are going to have to abandon the farms, because we cannot continue like this.”

Finally, Antonio García is surprised that «Aemet continues to doubt the effect of these cannons. So, I wonder, if there are people who spend money to put these systems, are they stupid? It seems incongruent to me.”