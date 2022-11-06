Nazario Cano during his presentation at the Gastronomic Region of Murcia. / Jose Luis Ros Caval/ AGM

Nazario Cano, (Odysseus, one Michelin star), brought emotion to the Murcia Gastronomic Region lecture hall with his new project: the Farmer’s Charter. “The role of the chef has ended, we must give it to the people who provide us with these wonderful products,” he explains. Each dish on the menu will bear the name and surname of the farmer who has provided the main ingredient, which will also be cooked following his instructions. A unique bet of a haute cuisine chef for the first sector, in which the chef’s ego disappears at the root.

Nazario also presented his ‘hunt of the sea’: «For example, a sea rabbit that is actually a conger eel. Trompe l’oeil playing with textures for a new way of eating the sea».

With Nazario was José Ginés Nicolás, head chef of Rincón de Pepe, with whom he entered into a game of traditional preparations – artichoke with Bullas wine and white prawn; Murcia-style hake with a touch of sherry and pine nuts and a guacamole with red shrimp– as a traditional counterpoint to the creative rupture of the Odysseus chef.

In short, two versions of an appeal to feelings and a tribute to ‘pampered’ cuisine and the primary sector.