Spain exercises a clearly dominant position in the European and Latin American press regarding football. What El Chiringuito, Cadena SER or sports newspapers say, if it is not a holy word, is in the process of beatification. The reason…? The influence that Spain exercises over an immense region that inherited its language: Latin America. And no country has, like Spain, the number of specialized newspapers and the hundreds of radio and television programs dedicated to the number five. Marca, As, Mundo Deportivo and Sport are the top four, in sales, resonance and readership. But not the only ones.

They are also Superdeporte (from Valencia), Sports Stadium (from Seville)L’Esportiu, the only newspaper of its kind in the Catalan language, based in Barcelona and Girona.

La Grada, which publishes two editions, one with the activity of Atlético de Madrid and the other the daily life of Spanish from Barcelona. Mundo Deportivo, in turn, has two editions in the Basque Country: in Vizcaya the news is led by Athletic Bilbao, in Guipúzcoa by Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid celebrates goal against Barcelona.

There are also plenty of digital media, such as Espíritu Deportivo, which follows Real Zaragoza, today in the Second Division. The most renowned ones also have websites and social media platforms with tens of millions of followers. And there are the international editions: As Argentina, As Colombia, Chile, Peru, Mexico, United States. Same with the brand.

Spanish soccer imposes a strong penetration through the media and also because historically it is a stellar league, with enormous resonance, given that the two clubs that are the greatest world powers play there -Real Madrid and Barcelona- and others of enormous competitive quality such as Atlético de Madrid, Valencia, Seville… Between Madrid and Barça they have 19 Champions League out of 67 editions. A very high 28.35% of the titles went to the Iberian Peninsula. And another 11 times they reached the final, counting the subtitles of the two colossi plus those of Atlético and Valencia. The same happens with the Europa League, in which the Spanish teams add 13 crowns and 5 runners-up.

In both competitions, Spanish dominance is overwhelming. They are followed by England, Italy and Germany, the same ordering in both. France is ranked 7th in the Champions League (only 1 coronation) and 12th in the UEFA Cup, as it was called before, in which it never consecrated a champion, it can barely show six finalists.

Barcelona celebrates the winning goal against Atlético de Madrid. Photo: Enric Fontcuberta. efe

At the level of greatness of clubs -and therefore of leagues- France is far below Spain. Even when it was rough and poor football -for 70 years it was that- the Spanish league was a top-level league due to the enormous number of foreigners that shone in its institutions.

It was always an import market. There they played Di Stéfano, Puskas, Kubala, Cruyff, Koeman, Kempes, Maradona, Michael Laudrup, Romario, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Zidane, Stoichkov, Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi, Luis Suárez, Neymar, Benzema, just to name a handful of monsters. There have been hundreds of stars from all latitudes that shone in Cervantes’ homeland. Except for specific periods, it was always the most powerful and attractive league in the world.

France, with an audience perhaps divided between soccer and rugby, without being too importing, has been far from that excellence. In the UEFA coefficient table for the allocation of places in international tournaments, Spain is second and France fifth. Although in the last season they were virtually equal: 18,428 points for Spain and 18,416 for Napoleon’s country.

This is the map of reality at the club level. Despite its superiority in this field, In Spain it has become common knowledge that the French championship is a very minor one and they call it contemptuously “the farmers league”, but it is a little more than that. Many great ones come out of that farm.

Two-time world and Eurocup champions, Les Bleus recently reached their third final in the last five World Cups. They have been Euro champions in 2016 and winners of the Nations League in 2021. But, above all this, it is the country that produces the most elite soccer players in the world, even above Brazil and Argentina, historically the two most generous bellies if we talk about cracks.

Benzema celebrates against Barcelona.

The training phenomenon was born in the eighties, with lots of soccer academies throughout the country. Thus, after that golden generation of the ’82 World Cup with Platini, Giresse, Tressor, Battiston, Lacombe, Genghini, Bossis, Amoros, Six, Tigana, Rocheteau, it gave birth to an immense number of talents such as Zinedine Zidane, Franck Ribery, Eric Cantona, Laurent Blanc, Lilian Thuram, Didier Deschamps, Fabien Barthez, Thierry Henry, Jean Pierre Papin, Youri Djorkaeff, Patrick Vieira, Robert Pires, Marcel Desailly, Karim Benzema, Hugo Lloris, N’Golo Kanté, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappé… And a hundred more notable farmers. Suffice it to say that he has given birth to four Ballon d’Ors: Platini (won 3), Zidane, Papin and Benzema. We do not count important values ​​such as Lizarazu, Patrice Evra, Gignac, Varane, Pogba, Rabiot, Kingsley Coman, Kolo Muani, etc.

Spain has had only one Ballon d’Or in its history: Luisito Suárez, in 1960. In the generation of La Roja that won the Euro Cup in 2008 and 2012 and the 2010 World Cup, there were great Spanish figures such as Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol, Piqué, Busquets , Sergio Ramos. However, after that glorious wave, Spain returned to its normality: it does not generate top-level players, as was made clear in the last three World Cups.

They blamed Luis Enrique for having designed “the team of a thousand passes”, which did not look at the goal in front, but it is not the style but individual poverty, which is why he has added one failure after another.

Ultramadridismo, the vast majority in Spain, turned its back on Luis Enrique’s team in Qatar because there were only two white elements: Carvajal and Asensio. But it is that there was no more than a selectable category, perhaps Nacho. That is why they nationalized the Frenchman Aymeric Laporte and he was a starter. Now, Luis de la Fuente, the new coach of the team, sent Robin Le Normand, the Real Sociedad defender, to do the citizenship paperwork. The Spanish defense in the next Eurocup would be guarded by two Frenchmen.

Real Madrid, which has four farmers on its squad (Mendy, Camavinga, Tchouameni and Benzema), presented on January 11, for the first time in its 121-year history, a line-up with eleven foreigners. It was against Villarreal.

France is the first European soccer power in terms of national teams, it is second in the FIFA Ranking, while Spain occupies 10th place.

PSG players celebrate a victory in the French league. Photo: EFE/EPA/TERESA SUAREZ

France is the main talent supplier for England, Germany, Spain and Italy, the top four leagues. Its internal competition is less galactic than the Spanish one, it has fewer powerful clubs -only PSG, Olympique de Marseille and its namesake in Lyon-, but it is a very physical, tough competition, with a vast majority of Afro-descendants and dozens of footballers play there. who will emigrate to animate the best championships.

Spain attracts more in clubs, but has less power in national teams. Calling the French tournament the Farmers’ League is arrogant and enormously ignorant.

Jorge Barraza

last tango

For the time

@JorgeBarrazaOK