The Farmerzrenowned group of Regional Mexicanhas joined forces with the talented singer Luis R. Conríquez to launch his new single titled “Muchas gracias chavalones”. The song, accompanied by a captivating music video, “promises to win over Regional Mexican music fans and all those who appreciate a unique fusion of styles,” the Rancho Humilde record label said in a statement.

“Thank you guys very much”It’s a song that combines the essence of Los Farmerz and the unique voice of Luis R. Conriquez. With their signature style and energetic playing, the artists have managed to create an infectious anthem that is sure to resonate in the hearts of listeners.

The Farmerz have once again proven their ability to innovate and surprise the public. With their unique style that blends a traditional and modern sound in the Regional Mexican genre, they have gained a huge fan base both in Mexico and abroad. Their previous success, with songs like “Hublot” and “La changa”, have cemented their position as one of the most influential groups in the growing Regional Mexican music scene.

For his part, Luis R. Conriquez is a talented singer and songwriter who has left his mark on the Mexican Regional. With his unmatched voice and his passion for corridos, he has conquered fans across the country.so their collaboration, “Muchas gracias chavalones” (available on digital music platforms), promises to be another milestone in his artistic career.

“We are excited to launch ‘Muchas gracias chavalones’ together with our comrade Luis R. Conriquez, it is a song that reflects our passion for music and our gratitude towards our followers, we hope that this song can bring joy and good music to all who listen to it”, said Carlos “Cako”, spokesman for the band.

