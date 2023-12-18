Hardly anyone knows a farmer personally these days; people know little about agriculture. Hermann Onko Aeikens succeeds in explaining a highly emotional and complex topic in a wonderfully calm manner.

KDo we actually call our farmers? Why are they criticized? And what happens between the farm and the counter? Hardly anyone knows it today. Only a few citizens now know a farmer personally. Farmers are also to blame for this. They failed to do anything about the alienation, says Hermann Onko Aeikens. “No wonder that the shock of reality is particularly great when citizens find out that there are 5,000 or even 50,000 pigs in a stable complex,” he writes.

This may sound absurd, because agricultural products are the basis of our existence. High quality food is available everywhere. Consumers are happy about full shelves and are happy to take advantage of special offers. “While our daily bread is secure in Central Europe, those who suffer from global changes are the poorest countries,” writes Aeikens. Agriculture is systemically important – even if it rarely comes across as such in economic comparisons.