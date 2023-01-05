He died nearly three decades ago in a tiny town, to zero acclaim and quickly forgotten except by a few veterans who still marvel at how Zaharia Cusnir, a poor farm worker with four children, spent so much time taking pictures with a Soviet camera.

“I was at all the weddings and funerals with that thing,” recalled Vyacheslav Bulkhak, a pensioner who still lives in the now nearly abandoned village of Rosietici, north of Chisinau, the Moldovan capital.

The only other thing residents remember about Cusnir—sometimes a teacher, a collective farm worker and a blacksmith—is that he liked to drink, not unusual in a vineyard-filled region of Moldova. He grew his own grapes and made wine.

What really set him apart was his passion for photography. He had no training or fancy equipment, just a Lubitel, a cheap but sturdy Soviet twin-lens reflex imitation of a German camera first produced before World War II.

Now, Cusnir is being hailed as an artist of rare talent, a master of composition whose astonishing intimacy of his works has been celebrated in exhibitions in France, Italy, Moldova, Poland, and Romania.

Nicolae Pojoga, a veteran war photographer and professor at the Chisinau Academy of Arts, helped uncover thousands of lost Cusnir negatives. The photographs were mostly portraits of townspeople taken in the 1950s and 1960s.

In life, the only time Cusnir drew much attention outside the village was when, during a period of acute famine, he shot thieves trying to steal food from his garden. A Soviet court handed down a prison sentence. The verdict ended his career as a teacher and, after his release from prison, left him looking for work on the village collective farm and biking to nearby villages to take pictures of mostly poor peasants in exchange for a small fee. fee in cash or a few eggs.

Cusnir, born in 1912, showed people how they wanted to be seen, not as forced figures of Soviet propaganda or idiots from the countryside, but as individuals brimming with character.

The photographs came to light by chance in 2016 when Victor Maxian, a student from Pojoga, visited Rosietici looking for a place to film a documentary. After selecting Cusnir’s abandoned house, he noticed ancient negatives in the dirt of the floor.

They had fallen to the floor through holes in the ceiling from a small attic where the photographer had hidden his archive before his death in 1993. No one had touched them since.

Maxian and Pojoga gathered all the images they could find and discovered almost 4,000 negatives, many of them in the attic and damaged, and then spent months cleaning them and producing prints.

“As soon as I saw Zaharia’s photos, I knew immediately that they were very special. This is a sensational find,” Pojoga said.

Of Cusnir’s four children, only 80-year-old Maria Ratnikova lives. She still has vivid memories of her father’s passion for photography. Taking pictures was never just a hobby or even a profession—although she did earn “a few kopecks,” she said, from photographing weddings and portraits—but it was “great love.”

“He was a charming and hard-working man. I was very lucky,” he added.

For Pojoga, Cusnir was a kindred spirit and deeply moving. “I have never been as excited as I was when I discovered these photographs,” he said.

By: ANDREW HIGGINS